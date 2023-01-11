Season 2 of Playground announced

Amazon miniTV is back with the second season of Playground, India’s first Gaming reality show in association with Rusk Studios. The season promises to be bigger and will feature Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan and Scout as mentors leading five teams.
The competition will be inviting both, professional and casual gamers. There will be five teams led by the five mentors, who are online gaming stars themselves. These mentors will further guide the teams to work together and win the Ultimate Gaming Entertainer award and walk away with top honours and exciting prizes! With tryouts set to commence from January 11, the four-week competition will see gaming prowess to bag the top gaming crown.
