Season 2 of rap battleground ‘MTV Hustle’ launched

Featuring global artiste and rap supremo Badshah as the judge, with eminent Indian rap trendsetters and pioneers EPR, King, Dino James and Dee MC as Squad Bosses, the latest season of MTV Hustle will pit 16 of the country’s most unique rap voices in 10 power-packed weeks! MTV Hustle 2.0, starting September 3, heightens the stakes with double the competition and unmatched fierceness. The show was launched in Mumbai recently. The event saw Badshah and the four Squad Bosses make dynamic entries on stage. The ensemble came together for the first time to perform live and unveiled the show’s power-packed Hustle Rap Anthem.

The show’s format also elevates the magnitude of the competition, wherein Badshah and the four Squad Bosses will groom and judge the contestants, based on their talent, performance, meter, technique, musicality and storytelling. Viewers can be a part of the journey to root for their favourite performer through public voting on the Voot app.

