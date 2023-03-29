Abhishek Nigam, who is portraying Ali in Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 on Sony SAB, talks about life and work

What prompted you to take up this show?

As an actor, the show Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha has always amazed me. So, I had no hesitation in accepting the role when it was offered to me.

What’s the most challenging part of playing Ali?

We all have heard these stories in childhood. The challenge is to convince the audience with your performance. While doing that, you actually learn so many new things.

Were you hooked to folklore during childhood?

Yes a lot. One of my favourite shows was Hatim.

You are also doing stunts in the show. Were you excited about them?

This is not the first time I am performing stunts. A few things also come naturally to me and not a day has gone by when I have not learnt anything.

Your brother Siddharth Nigam is also an actor. How do you inspire each other?

I feel we are each other’s support system. I am four years elder to him, but as an actor he is senior. It is lovely to grow up together.

You were a part of the movie Panipat, but after that we have not seen you in films. Why so?

After Panipat, I got busy in completing my law degree. I believe whatever work and whatever medium it is, it has to be good work. A good performance can attract a lot of good opportunities.

What’s your take on social media?

I think as an actor, I connect with fans on social media. I try to entertain them through my posts and try not to influence anyone.

What are your tips to newcomers?

Self-belief and consistency are very important. And also listen to your parents and seniors whenever in doubt.

Whom do you admire in this field?

I admire Amitabh Bachchan sir, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

What do you do in your free time?

I am not an outgoing person. I love to sleep and talk with my mother.