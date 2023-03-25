Sequel of 3 Idiots on way?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles on Friday (March 24) and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film 3 Idiots. Kareena shared a video from a holiday with her family in Africa, where she is talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference.

She said, “This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there’s something fishy and please don’t say that they are coming for Sharman’s movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure.” She ended the video by adding that she was calling Boman Irani.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram account and posted a clip in which he said, “Whatever you guys are up to is out already and the clip has become viral. How can you even think of 3 Idiots’ sequel without Virus (played by Boman). It’s good that Kareena called and informed me. I would never have known. This is not fair, cooking up something this big and not even informing us. Is this your decency? Where is our friendship? I thought we were friends.” He ended the video by adding that he was calling actor Jaaved Jafferi.

After Kareena and Boman, Jaaved also shared a clip on Instagram and expressed his disappointment. He said, “Have you watched the latest news? 3 Idiots Part 2 is in making without the original Rancho. I mean seriously? I was the original Rancho, he was Chote.” He ended up asking actor Mona Singh if she knew something about this or not. An official confirmation about the sequel of the film is still awaited. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani 3 Idiots was released in 2009 and received a massive response from fans as well as critics.