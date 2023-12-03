 Serbian singer Teya Dor's song Moye Moye has lit up the imagination of meme-makers : The Tribune India

  Serbian singer Teya Dor's song Moye Moye has lit up the imagination of meme-makers

Serbian singer Teya Dor's song Moye Moye has lit up the imagination of meme-makers

Serbian singer Teya Dor's song Moye Moye has lit up the imagination of meme-makers

Teya Dor



ANI

Mona

Over 58 million views and every other meme, the virtual world is going gaga over Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dor’s Moye Moye. About eight-month-old, the song recently caught the fancy of meme-makers. Earlier ‘just looking like a wow’ trend caught netizens’ attention.

Moye Moye, pronounced as Moye Moray, is a Serbian song that goes by the official name of Džanum. It roughly translates to ‘my my’ or ‘nightmare’, runs on the theme of despair and talks of unrealised dreams. The three-minute song has an irresistible beat and the repetitive phrase has made it win hearts. While the song has its fair share of takers, the ongoing meme-fest that trivialises handicap or life’s challenges, hasn’t been seen in good light.

Angad Hasija

Celebs are grooving to the beats. Actor Angad Hasija, says “The Moye Moye trend has stormed social media, with memes and videos on Instagram. I want to clarify that the correct pronunciation is ‘moye moray,’ but the hashtag goes with ‘moye moye’ for its catchy vibe and irresistible beat.” He is thrilled to witness the Serbian melody lighting up social media. “From Instagram to Facebook to YouTube, the infectious beats have ignited a global trend. The song’s success lies in its simplicity — easy, repetitive lyrics that everyone can lip-sync to, and a catchy melody that has truly taken over. Although the song may not delve into profound themes, it carries some meaning. The song conveys the story of an unfulfilled soul yearning for hope in the future. I would request everyone to explore the theme of the song before creating content,” he added.

Ivanka Das

Dancer-actress Ivanka Das too is bombarded with Moye Moye videos and memes. She shares, “I would request people to research about the song’s theme first and then make content accordingly.”

Diljott

For actress-singer Diljott, Moye Moye stands for a longing of support system needed in one’s desperate times. “Moye Moye by Teya Dora is catchy and people are making videos according to their own perspective. Besides entertainment, the human mind’s search for hope and solace is the key for anything like this to become a meme-fest,” she says.

Ayushmann sings Moye Moye

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest to jump on the Moye Moye bandwagon. Taking to Instagram, he re-shared a video from his recent concert in which he could be seen performing Bari Barsi live in front of the audience to which he gave an interesting twist at the end. He started singing Moye Moye, which left his fans hooting for the actor. The clip has gone viral. After singing Moye Moye, Ayushmann jokingly said, “Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hain yaha pe.” A few days back, Shraddha Kapoor also hopped on to the viral trend, as she posted a picture with her pet dog on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boye.”


