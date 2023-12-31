Set to welcome 2024: Celebrities reveal their New Year Eve plans and resolutions for the coming year

Family time

Sherleen Dutt

My plan for the New Year is to spend some quality time with my family and friends. Well, I love to celebrate at home because, at the end of the day, family is what matters to me. My New Year resolution is to be more productive and stay fit. I am planning to work more on my skills and invest time in doing something good.

Travel time

Yashashri Masurkar

My birthday is around this time only, so I will be taking a road trip with my dog. I am planning to celebrate New Year by travelling! I don’t like big parties, I prefer celebrating at home, but usually I travel around this time. That’s the fun; since all hotels and tourist places are going to be crowded, I will be taking a trip in my tuk-tuk. I haven’t decided on the destination yet. I am just going to start driving from Mumbai and enjoy random places. It’s an exploration trip.

So sweet

Aniruddh Dave

I am planning to spend this special day with the most special people in my life. I am a big fan of gajar ka halwa, so I will be having it without being calorie-conscious. I am not a party person, so I will be at home with my family. If I get a magic wand, I would wish that the world becomes a better place for everyone.

Stay positive

Charrul Malik

My New Year plan is to spend quality time with the precious people in my life. I don’t have any resolutions as such, but I want that if I make any commitment towards work, I should try to fulfil it. I will be more positive and stay around positive people. Also, I will spend more time on doing things I love.

Health first

Rohit Choudhary

I will try to be healthier and remain stress-free. I want to work on the pending projects that I failed to complete in 2023. I am planning to celebrate New Year with my family, whether it’s at our home or farmhouse. I will concentrate more on polishing my overall skills this year.

Chill out

Sumbul Touqeer

I will be celebrating New Year with friends and family. My show Kavya is on air and is getting a great feedback from the audience, and that was the best thing about 2023. Life is all about celebrating with the family. I will eat good homemade food and relax.