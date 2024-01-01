Setting the bar high

Zahrah S Khan, known for her melodious hits like Kusu Kusu and Dance Meri Rani, talks about the year gone by. Zahrah says, "It was an incredible year, beginning with the collaboration with Edward Maya for Love Stereo in January 2023. Embarking on my first tour with a remarkable team was another highlight. Signing up for the film Vrushabha brought about another fantastic feeling. Working on Love Stereo was an absolute blast, especially dancing alongside Tiger. This experience fueled my drive to improve as a dancer, and the overall balance between work and personal happiness was truly uplifting".

Talking about her journey, Zahrah says, "I am immensely grateful for the growth I've experienced every year since entering the industry as a professional playback singer in 2021. There has been no looking back since then; each year has been progressively more significant and fulfilling professionally. I am thankful to God for continuously blessing me with work. I'm excited to see what unfolds in 2024. I'm set to finish shooting for Vrushabha by March. My goal is to work on scripts that showcase a new side of me with each film. I hope to achieve what my mother did as both an actor and a singer."