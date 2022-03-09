Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai completes seven years

As &TV’s comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai completed seven years this month (March 2022), the entire cast and crew celebrated the milestone with a get-together. Says actor Aasif Sheikh, “This seven-year journey has been a wonderful experience for me. It is a surreal feeling. I have worked in this industry for almost three decades and am overwhelmed by the fact that this show has allowed me to play 300 plus characters, which has given me global recognition. I am truly thankful for the unconditional love and support viewers have showered on us.”

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabi, adds, “We are so grateful for the love and appreciation for our show. It means a lot to us. I want to congratulate everyone, from our producers to the entire cast and crew, and, most importantly, the audience. Today, when I look back, I see all the hard work the team has put in.”