Shaan Groverr will be seen in the upcoming web series 'Roohaniyat'

Known for shows like PM Selfie Wallie, Decoded Season 3, RejectX 2, Nazar and many more, actor Shaan Groverr is all set to play a teenage lover in the upcoming web series Roohaniyat. His character Rishi will be a of a 21-year-old boy who is carefree, good looking and has a well toned body. Shaan reveals, “I will play Rishi, a third-year student of computer engineering, who also happens to be a bike enthusiast. He belongs to a well-to-do Maharashtrian family in Pune. Like many boys of his age, Rishi also loves dating girls for fun but eventually falls in love with them very easily.”

On his expectations from the web series, Grover says, “Every actor wants the audience to love their character just as much as they do. I’m no different. I think Rishi is a very lovable character with whom most of the teenage boys will relate the most. I hope the audiences will understand his innocence, confusion and love for Prisha (Kanika Mann’s character).”