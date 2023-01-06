Bhavana Balsavar to be seen as Kanchan bua in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Bhavana Balsavar has been a part of numerous TV serials and movies. She will soon be seen in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.
The show will be produced under the banner of Film Farm Productions. Bhavna will be seen in a quirky character in the show playing the role of Vibhav Roy’s bua, Kanchan. She says, “I am excited to be a part of the new show on Star Bharat, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. The character I am portraying, Kanchan bua, is something I have never done earlier. She is sweet and straight on the outside but very crooked on the inside. The complexity of Kanchan bua attracted me to her. She has shades of negativity smeared on a comical canvas. The genre of this show is something Star Bharat and I will be exploring for the first time—dramedy.”
Actors Sushmita Mukherjee, Kajal Chauhan and Vibhav Roy will be seen playing pivotal roles.
