Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty replies during interaction with fans

Shah Rukh Khan recently held an interactive session called #AskSRK with fans on Twitter. One of the questions put forth by King Khan’s followers stood out. Someone asked the Bollywood actor whether his family would ever appear in a show like the ones on the Kardashians and what would he name it. To which SRK responded, “It will never happen, we are a very private family…But Khandaan I guess!.” — TMS