Shah Rukh Khan top on IMDb list of 2023’s most popular Indian stars

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is leading the pack in the 2023 IMDb top 10 list of most popular Indian stars. In 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood gave two major blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan. Actress Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have made it to the number two and number three spots respectively.
“I thank my audience for bringing me to the position. While I hope to continue entertaining them, I am filled with only love and gratitude. I also promise to keep working hard,” said Alia.
Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala are placed on the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Then comes Akshay Kumar, who stands ninth. After Akshay, in the 10th spot is star Vijay Sethupathi.
