Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu Prasad come together for Yatri Kripaya Dhyaan Dein

Amazon miniTV has announced the premiere of a thriller Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein, which will premiere on February 24. Featuring popular actors, Shaheer Sheikh and Shweta Basu Prasad, this short film is created by Big Banner Films.
Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein is a story of Sumit (played by Shaheer Sheikh), a charming man in his 30s, who is driving home in his new car. On his way, he meets Nandita (played by Shweta Basu Prasad), a hitchhiker. Replete with twists and turns, what unfolds is a series of nail-biting events that will surely keep you gripped!
Producer Shaneem Zayed says, “At Big Banner Films, we aim to create stories that our audiences can relate to and find entertaining, and Yatri Kripya Dhyan Dein does just that. It is encouraging to see that our creative vision has been brought to life through this title, which is helmed by the highly talented writer-director Abhinav Singh. We are delighted that this short film will premiere for nationwide audiences for free on Amazon miniTV.”
