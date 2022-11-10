Shakira to move to Miami with both sons after split with Gerard Pique

Shakira and boyfriend Gerard Pique have reportedly reached a new custody agreement. Shakira will be moving to Miami with her sons. They wrote, “We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe environment.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper