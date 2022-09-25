Shama Sikander opens up on workout routine in a vlog

The beautiful Shama Sikander has had quite an interesting journey in the industry so far. She has been featured in many television serials as well as movies. The actress recently released her vlog on workout routines. In a pretty lavender gym-wear, Shama looked perfect as she started off with cardio and went to heavier exercises gradually.
Shama is seen working extremely hard in the gym, starting with some basic warm-ups and then moving on to push-ups, sumo squats and woodchops. She also introduced her trainer and kept sharing tips all throughout the session, which lasted 50 minutes. The actress says, “I love this particular workout routine because it takes less time. It’s also very effective, as it involves all your body muscles. I keep sipping water to avoid dehydration.”
