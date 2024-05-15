Shamita Shetty has endometriosis, to undergo surgery

Actress Shamita Shetty was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with endometriosis and will be undergoing surgery, going by her video on social media. Shamita was seen talking on Instagram about endometriosis, a disease in which a tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
The video, captured by her sister Shilpa Shetty, features Shamita in a hospital bed, with Shilpa commenting, “What a view... kya hua hai.” Shamita responds, “I have endometriosis, I didn’t even know what it was.”
Shilpa then asks, “Why should they know?” To which Shamita replies, “Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it and it is painful. Listen to your body…it’s uncomfortable.”
