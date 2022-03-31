Shamita Shetty has fans wonder about her next project

Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Shamita Shetty made some friends inside BB house and the actress still cherishes the happy memories. Recently, she shared a picture of herself in work mode that has left fans curious about her upcoming project.
In the picture, Shamita was seen standing in front of a podium with a mic and captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Soon after, fans flooded her comments’ section and asked her ‘what’s coming next’ as they are curious to know about her upcoming projects.
