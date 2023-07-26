Sharad Malhotra talks about his multiple looks in Honey Trap Squad!

Sharad Malhotra is all set to appear in his latest web series, titled Honey Trap Squad, produced by Santosh Gupta’s Made in India Pictures for Altt Balaji. The web series also features Akanksha Puri, Karanvir Bohra, and Manu Punjabi.

Talking about his role, Sharad says, “I am quite choosy about the kind of work I do. I got to sport different looks, including a dabbawala, a sardar, and a eunuch too, for the very first time. The digital medium has evolved drastically, and fast-paced thriller-type content is what audiences love. I am sure my fans and viewers will love my looks, as they are very different from the previous work I have done. I am working with Akanksha for the third time, and our latest music video has turned out to be a big hit.”

He further adds, “The OTT platforms have given fantastic opportunities to actors to perform, and I’m equally excited to explore this space.

He says, “An actor’s job is to act, but the medium and platform may always vary. What challenges me as an actor and gives me an adrenaline rush is my kind of stuff”. The web series is streaming on Altt on July 20.