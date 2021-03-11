Sharad Malhotra to be seen in the short film, The Hindu Boy

Sharad Malhotra, who recently shot for his short film The Hindu Boy in Kashmir, says that short films and web series are in thing now, but they need to hit the right chord.

Sharad says, “Short films are a great way to vent out your creative feelings. They are restricted to a certain budget, so not very heavy on the pocket too. Earlier, when you had those pent-up emotions or out-of-the-box ideas, you could make a short film, feel good about it and if lucky, you could to showcase it on a good platform and earn some bucks too.”

He adds, “Web series are the flavour of the season. Everyone wants to watch something on their phone and if you crack it right, there is no looking back. I have been listening to some very exciting and mind-boggling content for web. Content is king now.”