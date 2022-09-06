She has the power!

Mona

As Liz Truss is set to become the Prime Minister of Britain, she joins an impressive company of first women currently ruling as many as 18 countries. Recently, Droupadi Murmu becoming the 15th President of India makes for an inspiring story. The first-ever President from the tribal community, Murmu has overcome many challenges, personal as well as professional, to emerge as an inspiration to many across the globe. Celebs talk about their favourite women leaders and what makes them shine.

Flying high

While China, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Saudi Arabia along with the US, still await a woman president/prime minister/monarch, as many as 18 countries have women premiers. Sheikh Hasina is currently heading Bangladesh, Bidhya Devi Bhandari Nepal, Mette Frederiksen Denmark, Katerina Sakellaropoulou Greece, Jacinda Ardern New Zealand, Halimah Yacob Singapore and Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania, among others.

Know Liz Truss

Daughter of a mathematics professor and a nurse, Liz Truss is going to be third female Britain Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Truss read philosophy, politics and economics at Merton College, Oxford. She started her political innings in student days and was president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats. Truss joined the Conservative Party in 1996. Married to accountant Hugh O’Leary, they have two daughters.

Jacinda Ardern

Good leaders

Women are surely more capable of being good leaders. Women are emotionally stronger and understand things at the root level, which translates into effective leadership. My favourite is the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. She joined the Labour Party at 18. And worked hard, growing step by step. She represented the youth as well. She worked actively to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Her sincerity is quite impeccable.

Delnaaz Irani, actor

Fresh perspective

Being at the forefront of Indian politics for decades, Indira Gandhi left a powerful but controversial legacy in Indian politics.

Indira Gandhi

She is also the second longest-serving Indian Prime Minister after her father, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Women demonstrate superior leadership values with fresh perspective.

Jay Zaveri, actor

Learning curve

Michelle Bachelet, who served as the president of Chile is my favourite leader. She was the first female president of Chile. She instructed the government to lay away the gains when the price of copper, one of Chile’s primary exports, reached its peak. Bachelet worked towards lowering poverty and enhancing early education prospects. It appears that women have a distinct advantage over men when it comes to leadership. However, male and female leaders can mutually benefit from one another’s expertise.

Nasirr Khan, actor

Likeable & logical

Former British PM Margaret Thatcher was one of the most powerful leaders and I admire her courage. And while many would have surrendered to societal pressure to choose a less difficult path, she continued heading straight for her aims.

Margaret Thatcher

The ‘Iron Lady’ stood for ‘uncompromising’ politics and her style of leadership was impeccable. She was viewed by her supporters as a revolutionary leader who restored Britain’s declining economy, and regained the nation’s status as a major power. Women tend to be likeable, straightforward and logical. And they probably take pride in leading, achieving goals and encouraging the development of others.

Nyrraa M Banerji, actor

Symbol of will

Women are stronger and fight back in every situation in life. They stand up to challenges each time. Our President Droupadi Murmu ji is my favourite leader among women.

Droupadi Murmu

She has endured so much in life, but still stood tall with dignity. People look up to me as an epitome of will and determination, but I look up to our President as a symbol of will, determination, courage and dignity. At the time when education was not given to adivasi women, she took up the cause and created a niche for herself, becoming the governor of Jharkhand. Now, as she is the President of this country, not only is it a great achievement but also truly inspiring for all the citizens.

Sudha Chandran, actor, dancer

