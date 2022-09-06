 She has the power! : The Tribune India

She has the power!

Will power, hard work or determination, celebs share why women make for better leaders and also mention their favourite one from across the globe

She has the power!

Liz Truss

Mona

As Liz Truss is set to become the Prime Minister of Britain, she joins an impressive company of first women currently ruling as many as 18 countries. Recently, Droupadi Murmu becoming the 15th President of India makes for an inspiring story. The first-ever President from the tribal community, Murmu has overcome many challenges, personal as well as professional, to emerge as an inspiration to many across the globe. Celebs talk about their favourite women leaders and what makes them shine.

Flying high

While China, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Saudi Arabia along with the US, still await a woman president/prime minister/monarch, as many as 18 countries have women premiers. Sheikh Hasina is currently heading Bangladesh, Bidhya Devi Bhandari Nepal, Mette Frederiksen Denmark, Katerina Sakellaropoulou Greece, Jacinda Ardern New Zealand, Halimah Yacob Singapore and Samia Suluhu Hassan Tanzania, among others.

Know Liz Truss

Daughter of a mathematics professor and a nurse, Liz Truss is going to be third female Britain Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Truss read philosophy, politics and economics at Merton College, Oxford. She started her political innings in student days and was president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats. Truss joined the Conservative Party in 1996. Married to accountant Hugh O’Leary, they have two daughters.

Jacinda Ardern

Good leaders

Women are surely more capable of being good leaders. Women are emotionally stronger and understand things at the root level, which translates into effective leadership. My favourite is the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. She joined the Labour Party at 18. And worked hard, growing step by step. She represented the youth as well. She worked actively to combat Covid-19 pandemic. Her sincerity is quite impeccable.

Delnaaz Irani, actor

Delnaaz Irani, actor

Fresh perspective

Being at the forefront of Indian politics for decades, Indira Gandhi left a powerful but controversial legacy in Indian politics.

Indira Gandhi

She is also the second longest-serving Indian Prime Minister after her father, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. Women demonstrate superior leadership values with fresh perspective.

Jay Zaveri, actor

Jay Zaveri, actor

Learning curve

Michelle Bachelet, who served as the president of Chile is my favourite leader. She was the first female president of Chile. She instructed the government to lay away the gains when the price of copper, one of Chile’s primary exports, reached its peak. Bachelet worked towards lowering poverty and enhancing early education prospects. It appears that women have a distinct advantage over men when it comes to leadership. However, male and female leaders can mutually benefit from one another’s expertise.

Nasirr Khan, actor

Nasirr Khan, actor

Likeable & logical

Former British PM Margaret Thatcher was one of the most powerful leaders and I admire her courage. And while many would have surrendered to societal pressure to choose a less difficult path, she continued heading straight for her aims.

Margaret Thatcher

The ‘Iron Lady’ stood for ‘uncompromising’ politics and her style of leadership was impeccable. She was viewed by her supporters as a revolutionary leader who restored Britain’s declining economy, and regained the nation’s status as a major power. Women tend to be likeable, straightforward and logical. And they probably take pride in leading, achieving goals and encouraging the development of others.

Nyrraa M Banerji, actor

Nyrraa M Banerji, actor

Symbol of will

Women are stronger and fight back in every situation in life. They stand up to challenges each time. Our President Droupadi Murmu ji is my favourite leader among women.

Droupadi Murmu

She has endured so much in life, but still stood tall with dignity. People look up to me as an epitome of will and determination, but I look up to our President as a symbol of will, determination, courage and dignity. At the time when education was not given to adivasi women, she took up the cause and created a niche for herself, becoming the governor of Jharkhand. Now, as she is the President of this country, not only is it a great achievement but also truly inspiring for all the citizens.

Sudha Chandran, actor, dancer

Sudha Chandran, actor, dancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan Twitter accounts call Arshdeep Singh a 'Khalistani', edit his Wikipedia page over dropped catch; Punjab govt comes in his support

2
Punjab

25,000 contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised

3
Nation

Sisodia demands judicial inquiry in CBI officer's death after agency refutes his allegations

4
World

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party leadership race to become new British PM

5
Nation

Mistry car crash highlights importance of wearing seat belts even for rear passengers

6
Delhi

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BJP releases ‘sting operation’ video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked; he terms it a joke

7
J & K

For first time in 2 decades, Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist

8
Chandigarh

Mohali joyride collapse: Fair organiser booked for negligence, endangering lives

9
Sports

Govt slaps notice on Wikipedia after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page vandalised

10
Delhi

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa files police complaint against Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair over Arshdeep tweet

Don't Miss

View All
Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Top News

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...

Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue

Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue

Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

The family were returning home after attending a marriage

UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...

Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today

Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today

The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...


Cities

View All

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Centre approves 2 roads in Amritsar

Beas: Day after clash between Dera Radha Soami followers and Nihangs, case registered

Day after clash between Nihangs and Dera Radha Soami followers, ADGP visits Gumtala church, checks nakas in Amritsar

UK-based Hans Airways all set to connect Amritsar & Birmingham

One held for illegal trade of wild animals at Harike sanctuary

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Panel to investigate carnival crash; organisers booked

Panel to investigate Mohali carnival crash; organisers booked

Chandigarh puts brakes on MC study tour of Goa, Mumbai

Pistol seizure in Chandigarh: 2 days on, Punjab Police AIG's son yet to be held

India-Australia match: Mohali to witness T20 tie after 3 yrs

Covid ebbs, PGI OPD enrolment timings unchanged

RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

RSS offices in Delhi to get CISF security

17-yr-old apprehended for killing father in Delhi

Delhi LG sends legal notice to AAP leaders over allegations of scam during his tenure as KVIC chairman

Union govt sanctions CISF security cover to RSS’ Delhi offices

Sisodia says CBI officer committed suicide due to pressure to frame him; agency refutes charge

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Expelled from Cong, Dy Mayor along with 3 others joins AAP

Rs 4-cr scam in Nawanshahr co-op society; 7 booked

LSD: Kisan unions demand financial aid for dairy farmers

Amid dengue threat, no platelet kits at Jalandhar Civil Hospital; patients troubled

Damaged Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

5 of family killed in road accident in Ludhiana

5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole

Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Ludhiana MC collects samples after cracks appear on newly constructed road

Concrete around trees: XENs told to be present at hearing

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

Fake certificates: Senior officer to conduct probe

General category federation takes up demands with Health Minister

University staff to get services in pvt hospitals

Dancers enthral at Pbi varsity fest

Civic body starts issuing challans to dairy owners