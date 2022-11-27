Sheela Sharma on being part of the show Rabb Se Hai Dua

Actress Sheela Sharma will be playing the role of dadi in Prateek Sharma’s new show, Rabb Se Hai Dua. “I play the role of ‘dadi’ in the show and feel I am in my comfort zone. My character is very sweet, she likes to talk straight and to the point. She is the head of the family; everyone listens to her,” she says.
The show is about a Muslim family and the language can be challenging at times. “Urdu is not very difficult, it’s like Hindi, which we speak in our household, except that there are certain words that require to be pronounced carefully. I have an inclination towards poetry right from the beginning and try to grasp the Urdu words. I ask my husband also, as he has a good command over the language. Overall, I find it very exciting as it’s more like a challenge to myself,” she says.
