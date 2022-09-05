Sheezan Khan is back on TV as the lead in Sony SAB's magnum opus 'Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul'. He talks about the show and his role

How did you bag this show?

I was looking for the right role when Alibaba came along, or, rather, I was drawn to it by destiny. I was going through a lull period of my acting career, as nothing that came to me was really exciting. I just randomly called a casting director enquiring for any good opportunities and he told to audition for this show, and that how I got it.

What is special about this show?

The show has been shot on one of the largest and most complex sets I have ever seen. The creation of the cave was the most interesting part.

Essaying the role of the famous Alibaba, what have you learnt from your character?

I had to unlearn a lot of things in terms of acting and how I presented myself on screen. I went through a series of mock-shoots after the first round of auditions. I was asked to change a lot of things, including the way I delivered my dialogues. I would stay up all night and practice in front of the mirror, deliver dialogues, practice the walk and my expressions.

Tell us about your equation with Tunisha Sharma, who essays the role of Mariam in the show…

We share a very positive and friendly equation, both on and off screen.

What makes Alibaba-Dastaan-E-Kabul different from other fantasy shows?

The majestic magnum opus has grabbed eyeballs with its larger-than-life production quality and visuals, which bring out a grandeur hardly ever seen by television audience.

When and how did you get your first break in the industry?

I started as a background actor. It was not a big role and I hardly had some lines. After that in eight years, I have done four shows as the lead actor. But I believe this is not my final destination and I have a long way to go. I have a lot to learn.

Did you always want to pursue a career in acting?

I always knew that I was not meant for any 10-hour kind of daily job. I knew that I was an entertainer even before I started my journey as an actor. I don’t know what I would have done in my life other than acting.

What have been your learning from the industry so far?

The industry teaches you a lot. I think talent is required in every field. One has to give and take respect by letting your work do the talking. And, I think that is the mantra in any sector.

Tell us about your fitness routine…

I prefer cardio (like treadmill sprints), which help me relax and refresh. I also love to do bicep and leg exercises. I am in the habit of consuming three-four glasses of warm water in the morning, after which I eat boiled eggs and fruits. I have cereals and oatmeal for breakfast. For lunch, I prefer grilled vegetables, legumes and green salads.

When not shooting, what do you do?

My hobbies are exercising in the gym and riding bikes. I am also a pet lover. I also love to travel to hill stations.