Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to post about the latest guest in her show, Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann graced the show to promote his upcoming film, An Action Hero. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Anirudh Iyer is the director. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the action flick will release in theatres on December 2.