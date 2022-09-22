Shehzad Shaikh talks about his journey from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai

From Saudi Arabia, how did you land in the entertainment industry?

My father had a job in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and I was raised there till I completed my high school. As NRIs, television and films were the only way we could connect to our home. It was my dream to be an actor. So, I always found myself planning to come to Mumbai.

How did you get your first break?

I ended up chasing that first number I got. I got my first break in a television show titled Savdhaan India as the episodic lead and that’s how the journey began.

Did you face any struggle?

Acting isn’t a very generous career choice. The only time you get paid is if someone gives you work. I didn’t understand that initially. I faced everything—I was once homeless with no resources. I even ended up taking up a job at an exhibition firm as a sales manager to pay my bill.

Are you happy the way your career is shaping now?

Yes, now life seems to be smooth. I haven’t had a day off since Bepannah and I don’t plan on taking any anytime soon.

After playing a parallel lead, you’re playing the main lead in Dangal TV’s show Shubh Shagun. How is the experience?

Being a parallel lead is like being an understudy. I have been fortunate to work as an understudy to some of the finest leads in the industry. I knew strategically that once I step into the role of a lead the battle will be on. Hence, I prolonged my career as long as I could and after being the parallel lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for three years, I truly believed that it was time to step into the ring.

Life of a celebrity is like an open book now, thanks to social media. What is your viewpoint?

Now, life has become an open window, and bigger the window, bigger the fan following. That can also be bad for you as you lose a lot of stardom, the flavour and the exclusivity. I can say that I am a private person but I am well aware of the fact that my life is not my own anymore.

What’s your takeaway from the industry?

Every day is a learning experience in this industry. It teaches you to be humble, grateful, persistent and patient. However, when life seems to be at its worst, the best is around the corner. It is quite magical.

#Mumbai