Actress Sherlyn Chopra extends support to Rakhi Sawant

Recently, actress Sherlyn Chopra extended support to Rakhi Sawant after the latter had levelled charges of adultery and harassment against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. While Rakhi thanked Chopra for the support, the latter has also posted a reaction video.
In the video, she said, “If Adil has done wrong as claimed by Rakhi, then he should accept his mistake. However, if he has committed no wrong then he should reveal the reason for the misunderstanding in front of everyone.” She insisted that the couple shouldn’t wash their dirty linen in public.
