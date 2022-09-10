'One should have back-up plan,' says actor-singer Rashi Mal

How many years have you completed in the industry?

I have been performing on stage since I was a kid. I started my journey with theatre and also trained myself in music and dance. I was quite good at studies and completed engineering. I took a leap of faith as I did not want to regret later on.

How was the struggle?

To make an entry into the industry is the biggest challenge. It takes a while to make your mark and to get noticed. But my training helped me. I had to work hard.

How will you define Mumbai?

Mumbai is the safest city for any girl. You can move out freely and I love the city’s cosmopolitan nature. It’s also the hub for art and culture.

Who all were you pillar of strength?

Luckily I have been blessed with some great work— four films, six web series and then also some commercials. Also, I released my song during the lockdown and I am ready with my next song. Thanks to my family, I could explore my life in Mumbai. They have been a great support. I am the first performing artiste in the family.

What will be your tips to newcomers?

Ask yourself why you want to do it. Whatever is your reason, you want to show your talent or you love the glamour part, be sure of it. Else, in this world you can get disillusioned easily.

Do you feel actors should have their back-up plans as well?

Certainly, because this career is unpredictable and you need to diversify and having multiple sources of income always help.

You have recently thanked director Pradeep Sarkar on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. What’s the connection?

I have worked with him in multiple projects, from commercials to a music video to his film Helicopter Eela. He is a veteran director and he always inspires me to do better.

What are your dreams?

I want to start my own business. I need to figure out what it would be. Also, I want to work internationally.

What is your take on social media platforms?

I feel there is too much pressure to be seen all the time. As a performing artiste you need a lot of time to do justice to your work, and that time has been divided in getting noticed on social media. It’s a powerful tool which one should use wisely.

What are your forthcoming projects?

I have done a film in which I am playing a journalist. One more series is coming up. My second song is ready too which will have a video. I have written and sung it.