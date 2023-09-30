She’s Lola!: Jennifer Aniston reveals her old nickname

IANS

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is best known for her iconic role as Rachel on hit sitcom Friends, has revealed the nickname she acquired when she first moved to California.

The Hollywood star, 54, is currently promoting her latest haircare line. She opened up on the reason behind the branding. Aniston said it was simply to do with an old-school nickname she acquired when she moved to California. She said: “I wish there was a story with some profound meaning behind it, but Lola was actually the name of my first car when I moved to California. Lola became a nickname for me and when the time to find a name for my company arrived, it felt like the perfect name for my haircare line.”