Amandeep Sidhu to essay the role of a fire fighter in Chashni

Star Plus is set to present Chashni, which is based on a twisted bond between two sisters, who turn saas and bahu, Chandni and Roshni.
Amandeep essays the role of Roshni, who is a firefighter in the show, whereas Chandni, played by Srishti Singh, is also a rebel.
One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.
Amandeep says, “Playing a fire fighter is a different yet a challenging experience for me. It is for the first time that a woman is playing the character of a fire fighter. Like every show, our show also has a message for the audience. It showcases girl power.”
