Sheykhar Ravjiani launches his Indie record label

With a career spanning over two decades, Sheykhar Ravjiani, one of India’s leading music composers and singers, is all set to explore different horizons. Basking in the success mega-hit Pathaan, Sheykhar has launched his own Indie record label - Garuudaa Musiic.
The idea of starting his own record label has been a dream Sheykhar has nurtured for a long time. He says, “I always wanted to make songs that are unapologetically expressive, and that relate to my own creative journey. With Garuudaa Musiic, I am looking forward to composing, singing, and collaborating on the kind of music that deeply inspires me. It’s a distinctly modern platform that will focus on making songs for a new generation of listeners. With changing times we as artistes need to adapt and evolve and Garuudaa is my first step towards that new beginning.”
