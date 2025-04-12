DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle / Shiamak Davar to reunite with AR Rahman for his The Wonderment Tour

Shiamak Davar to reunite with AR Rahman for his The Wonderment Tour

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined hands with noted choreographer Shiamak Davar for his highly anticipated The Wonderment Tour, to be held next month. The Wonderment Tour will be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy, taking audiences on a...
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined hands with noted choreographer Shiamak Davar for his highly anticipated The Wonderment Tour, to be held next month.

The Wonderment Tour will be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy, taking audiences on a spectacular journey through his timeless hits, while Davar’s choreography promises to elevate the experience with his signature style.

Shiamak Davar

“Our journey together on Taal and Kisna was an unforgettable one, and I’ve no doubt that in The Wonderment Tour he will create something truly magical. The Wonderment Tour is in every sense a celebration of music, dance, and the magic that happens when two art forms come together to create something extraordinary and who better than Shiamak for this” Rahman said in a statement.

Advertisement

Davar said he is thrilled to be working with Rahman again. “He has an unparalleled ability to touch hearts through his music, and I’m thrilled to bring his compositions to life through dance,” he said.

The concert, conceptualised by Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live will be held on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium. The global premiere of The Wonderment Tour is said to be a grand concert under the aegis of the Waves summit taking place from May 1 to 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper