Shiamak Davar to reunite with AR Rahman for his The Wonderment Tour

Music maestro AR Rahman has joined hands with noted choreographer Shiamak Davar for his highly anticipated The Wonderment Tour, to be held next month.

The Wonderment Tour will be a grand celebration of Rahman’s musical legacy, taking audiences on a spectacular journey through his timeless hits, while Davar’s choreography promises to elevate the experience with his signature style.

“Our journey together on Taal and Kisna was an unforgettable one, and I’ve no doubt that in The Wonderment Tour he will create something truly magical. The Wonderment Tour is in every sense a celebration of music, dance, and the magic that happens when two art forms come together to create something extraordinary and who better than Shiamak for this” Rahman said in a statement.

Davar said he is thrilled to be working with Rahman again. “He has an unparalleled ability to touch hearts through his music, and I’m thrilled to bring his compositions to life through dance,” he said.

The concert, conceptualised by Rahman in collaboration with Percept Live will be held on May 3 at the DY Patil Stadium. The global premiere of The Wonderment Tour is said to be a grand concert under the aegis of the Waves summit taking place from May 1 to 4.