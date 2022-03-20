Shilpa Shetty shuttles between Chandigarh and Mumbai for Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty had a working Holi this time around. A source close to the actress revealed, “Shilpa has been set-hopping, shuttling non-stop between Mumbai and Chandigarh. She flew back to Chandigarh for the shoot of Sukhee on Holi and will be stationed there till she flies back for the next India’s Got Talent shoot, which is scheduled in Mumbai. The actress has been multi-tasking between all her commitments for a while now.”

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty posted a boomerang story with her team members while captioning it, “No holiday on Holi-day!” The actress is currently shooting for every medium out there - be it radio, television or the big screen.