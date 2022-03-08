The skin is quite vulnerable in this changing season, so a little bit extra care is the need of the hour

Dr Vikas Sharma

With the change in weather, the skin is vulnerable to invisible airborne allergens, which in some individuals can lead to release of histamine that dilates blood vessels and leads to inflammation. Higher levels of histamine can lead to the skin being more reactive and can even trigger skin eczemas, skin hives and allergies. The most affected area is on the facial skin, especially the eyes. Puffiness and dark circles around the eyes are a frequent hallmark of skin changes in spring season!

Juvenile spring eruption is a distinct sun-induced condition appearing on the exposed skin of the ears, usually in boys and young men because they usually have less hair cover over the ears than girls. The juvenile spring eruption comprises itchy red small lumps, which evolve into blisters as well as crusts and heal with minimal or no scarring. Enlarged lymph nodes in the neck occur in some cases.

Know the types

Pityrosporum folliculitis: This is a skin problem, which is very common in this season. This is present as red raised skin rash over the chest, back and shoulder region. The lesions are itchy and painful. To prevent it wear loose cotton clothing.

Polymorphous light eruption: This manifests as shiny flat or raised skin rash over the exposed areas. It becomes very itchy at times.

Photocontact dermatitis: Always be careful not to immediately go out in sun after applying any fragrance and hair colour with Paraphenylene diamine, as risk of an attack of photo-contact dermatitis becomes 40 times higher during this season.

Deal with it

As the days warm up, a slightly more acidic face cleanser will help control shine and sweat more efficiently. Face wash having salicylic acid one percent is suitable for acne-prone skin in spring season.

Too much product can cause build-up on the face and potentially lead to breakouts. Switching to lighter products, like a mineral powder foundation, will balance out the extra oil production in this season and leave your skin looking healthier.

Using only hypoallergenic cosmetics can help, as can deflecting pollen away from your eyes by wearing sunglasses while outdoors. Moisturisers with ingredients having anti-inflammatory properties are more suited for the season.

(Dr Sharma is a Chandigarh-based dermatologist)