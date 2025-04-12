Shirin Sewani, who has been part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about her journey

What kind of roles are you most excited to take up now?

I’m looking for roles that offer depth and a strong character arc; something that allows me to grow as an actor. I admire performances like Alia Bhatt’s in Raazi and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s in Dangal. Those roles required intense emotional and physical transformation. They challenge you and make you dig deeper into your craft, and that’s what I’m after.

Is there any recent performance that particularly inspired you?

Yes, recently I watched Mrs and absolutely loved it. The role offered a wide acting range, which is every actor’s dream. It had emotional complexity and nuance, which truly satisfies your creative hunger as a performer.

How does the industry respond once an actor does well in a specific genre?

Unfortunately, the industry has a tendency to typecast. Once you do well in a certain kind of role, filmmakers often hesitate to offer something different. That’s something I strongly dislike. An actor’s potential is limitless, but unless given the opportunity to experiment that potential remains untapped.

Do you think this lack of experimentation limits creativity in casting?

Absolutely. It’s disheartening when creators choose to play it safe instead of pushing boundaries. Great things happen when you let actors step out of their comfort zones. That’s when real magic unfolds on screen.

Is there a particular genre you’d like to see make a comeback?

Comedy. There was a time in Indian cinema when comedy was smart, lighthearted and meaningful. That golden era gave us timeless films that made us laugh and think. Sadly, that’s missing today. We need more of that balance in storytelling.

You often post humorous content online. Is that a conscious choice?

Definitely. I love creating funny, relatable content on Instagram. It’s my way of spreading joy. Making people laugh is a beautiful responsibility and I take great pride in it. Even if it’s a 30-second reel, if it brightens someone’s day, it’s worth it.

What do you think comedy brings to audiences, especially in today’s world?

Laughter is therapeutic. In today’s chaotic and fast-paced life, a good comedy film or even a light-hearted video can be a huge relief. It’s more than just entertainment—it’s a form of emotional release.

Besides comedy, are there any other genres you’re eager to explore?

Yes! I’m very excited about thrillers and mystery dramas. We’re seeing a surge in such content lately, and I find that space extremely intriguing. I’d love to be part of a gripping murder mystery or a psychological thriller—something that keeps the audience hooked from the start to finish.