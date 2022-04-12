Shiv Subramaniam passes away

Tribune News Service

Theatre veteran, a noted actor and award-winning screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on April 10 in Mumbai. He was 52.

Inspector Lobo in Kaminey, Professor Bose in Teen Patti, Francis from Parinda and Ananya’s (Alia Bhatt) father in 2 States, Subramaniam has many memorable roles to his credit. He also acted in Meenakshi Sunderashwar, Hichki, Stanley Ka Dabba, Ungli and Nail Polish and TV shows like Mukti Bandhan.

Besides being an actor, he was also a screenplay writer for several films like 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Teen Patti. He won Filmfare Award for Best Story for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2006) sharing it with Sudhir Mishra and Ruchi Narain. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for Parinda.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Twitter. Hansal posted a statement from Shiv’s family and also gave fans an update about his last rites. He captioned his post as, “Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking.” As soon as the news broke, many celebrities took to social media to mourn Shiv Subramaniam’s demise. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy.” Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Sudhir Mishra also paid tributes to Subrahmanyam. “Terrible news. The sadness doesn’t end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon,” Ranvir Shorey wrote. —