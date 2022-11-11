Shivam Khajuria, who is seen in the show Mann Sundar, talks about life, work & more

How did you get your first break in acting?

I auditioned for an Air Aisa advertisement and bagged a small part in it, but it was fun.

What came to your mind when you heard the title Mann Sundar for the first time?

Purity of heart! I believe in it a lot and as an artiste, I think it’s the most essential part of your life.

How has the experience of working on the show been so far?

The experience has been good, especially because of the people associated with the show. It’s like a family. Love of the audience is a blessing and we have constantly been getting it. It’s only possible because we have been loyal to the viewers and never taken a day for granted.

How much do you relate to your character in Mann Sundar?

Charm is the USP of my character. And the character is transitioning to a more sensible guy now, with a no-nonsense attitude and hidden emotions. So, I feel closer to him now personally.

What has been the landmark in your career?

I have done TV show Molkki, web series Escaype Live and Modern Love Mumbai. All have been wonderful. Can’t call them landmarks because in my mind I feel there is a lot more to come from me. But, yes, working with Salman Khan in an ad was quite pleasing.

What difference do you find between TV and OTT?

OTT is in a more real space, there’s more artistic freedom, whereas TV generally is based on a set pattern. But I believe if you can do TV, everything is a piece of cake.

What inspires you as an actor?

Everything around me, because things in this universe are acting in its own way and it’s so beautiful.

What is the best and worst thing about being a part of TV industry?

I would say the best and worst part is the amount of time for preparation. It is best because it really makes you work under high pressure situations, but then at times quality gets compromised a bit.

Daily soaps will always have an audience, right?

Yes, that is true. TV shows provide the comfort and familiarity everyone seeks.