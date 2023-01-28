Shivangi Joshi will be seen in acameo in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show

After supernatural genre, Ekta Kapoor has announced her interest in bringing a fairytale for the audience. It is confirmed that the show will air on Colors and is inspired by Beauty and The Beast. Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh will be seen in the lead roles. Reportedly, Shivangi Joshi will have an important cameo to play in the show. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Shivangi shot to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Earlier Kushal Tandon was to play the lead, but due to some issues he opted out. This paved the way for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, who was offered the role while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house. Shivangi Joshi will be seen in the opening episodes.

A source shared, “The shoot for the opening episode is being planned on a grand scale and will be shot across seven days. The first episode will be telecast for an hour to establish the storyline.”