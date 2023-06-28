Shivangi Joshi to play the lead in Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka

The first glimpse of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming romance drama Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka has been released.

Set against the backdrop of a newsroom, this love story will explore the clash of two headstrong individuals, Reyansh and Aradhana, who find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, will see Shivangi Joshi playing the righteous and independent Aradhna Sahni.

Elated to be a part of Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka, Shivangi says, “One thing that stood out for me when I heard the story of Barsatein: Mausam Pyaar Ka was its refreshing and relatable take on love stories. Despite all the warnings, many people have fallen for elusive men and eventually have their hearts broken. And this show puts the spotlight on that very emotion of romance and heartbreak, woven together with the appealing love story of Reyansh and Aradhana. I was immediately drawn to my character, Aradhana, as I am a lot like her. I am looking forward to portraying this optimistic yet strong-headed character.”