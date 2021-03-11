Shivangi Joshi to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Colors is ready with the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and it is going to be better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty, and daredevil contestants head to Cape Town for the new season.
Joining the fearless khiladis this season will be Shivangi Joshi; she says, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be my first ever reality show and I am extremely excited for it. The show will be a good platform to overcome my fears and test my abilities. I am looking forward to meeting Rohit Shetty sir.”
