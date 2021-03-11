ShivinNarang on being a part of music video BarsaatHoJaaye

Popular actor Shivin Narang’s next big release is Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, which will see the light of the day in October. Before that the handsome hunk is doing a brand new music video titled Barsaat Ho Jaaye with Ridhi Dogra. The romantic track is sung by none other than Jubin Nautiyal. Shivin’s last song Izajjat Hai was quite a hit and fans tagged him as ‘King of Romance’ and ‘King of Music Videos’.

He says, “I just don’t know how to take these compliments, but feel really lucky and honoured. I feel humble and it recharges me to work more. What I love doing, people appreciate me for that and love seeing me like that - it’s such a great validation.”

The actor expresses his wish to work with TV actress Jennifer Winget.