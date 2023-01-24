Television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are expecting their first child.

Television couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar announced on Sunday that they were expecting their first child. Their love story began on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. They shared a vlog about how they were equally excited and scared about embracing this new phase. The actor while talking about the same in the clip also revealed that Dipika suffered a miscarriage last February after being six weeks pregnant.

He said, “Many of you don’t know that last year in February, she suffered a miscarriage in the sixth week of pregnancy.” Dipika added, “Because of that, we were a bit scared this time and I am sure all of you would understand that. It’s not just us, many go through this.”

He called the new responsibility as parents a ‘beautiful phase of life’ while stating that they were scared too after the past incident. Dipika further clarified the reason why she was not making vlogs and stayed away from social media. “We didn’t want to hide from anyone and so we thought of taking a break from all our vlogs. The first three months are very delicate and crucial, hence we took precautions,” she said.