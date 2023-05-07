Shooting for Vanshaj begins in Rishikesh

The makers of Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj have commenced shooting in Rishikesh. The show features a stellar cast, including Anjali Tatrari in the lead role, along with Gurdeep Kohli, Buneet Kapoor, Akshay Anand, and Kanchan Dubey.

Anjali Tatrari plays the character of Yuvika, who is a young and honest girl hailing from a small town in India. She looks at life optimistically, and this fuels her spirit to challenge patriarchy. The show presents an ideal concoction of family drama, political intrigue, and the personal dynamics of a business family.