Amazon miniTV announces romantic short film Capital A small a

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is set to spread love with a unique romance drama short film, Capital A small a.
Produced by On the Ball Productions, directed and co-written by Sumit Suresh Kumar along with Gaurav Joshi, the mini movie features Taare Zameen Par fame Darsheel Safary and actress Revathi Pillai in pivotal roles.
The streaming service today unveiled the trailer of this mini movie, which is slated to premiere on November 17.
The trailer gives a sneak peek into the lives of two youngsters Aanshi (Revathi Pillai) and Aadi (Darsheel Safary).
Director and co-writer Sumit Suresh Kumar says, “Romance dramas hold a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Generally, in life, society and its perception matters to many. The saying ‘log kya kahenge’ has ruined many relationships, but with Capital A, small a, we wish to transform the perception and hope people only focus on one’s happiness.”
