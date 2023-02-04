Aarya Babbar opens up on his directorial debut

Actor Aarya Babbar, who was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 8, has turned into a director with short film, Pill Hai Ke Manta Nahi!, which will be showcased on Disney+ Hotstar. The short film stars Sharib Hashmi, Gopi Bhalla, Cheshta Bhagat, Nancy Thakkar, Rashika Pradhan and Aarya Babbar. It is produced by Babbar House and Parmar Productions.

Aarya says, “This was an extremely exciting project for me, where I wanted the audience to get the entertainment of a two-hour film in just a 30-minute short film. We as a team are excited to have made a film that is just not a frivolous comedy, but one that connects with the OTT audience of today. The message of the film will resonate with them.”