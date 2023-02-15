Allu Arjun to do a cameo in SRK starrer 'Jawan'?

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun has kick-started shooting for the film’s second part. There’s also a buzz in the industry that the Telugu actor will be seen in a cameo for Atlee’s next Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It will mark Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut. However, while Arjun has been approached for the role, the actor hasn’t made it official by signing any papers.
A source close to the development shared, “Allu has been offered a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film.” Jawan will release on June 3, 2023. — TMS
