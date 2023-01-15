Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih ace the ‘Sardar’ look for ‘Kundali Bhagya’

Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered some rather interesting twists to its viewers over the past few weeks. Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi in the show, has been the reason for several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) – Rishabh Luthra’s (Manit Joura) lives. The actors are having a great time shooting for these topsy-turvy sequences. In the upcoming episodes, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) decided to disguise themselves as Sardars, so that they could enter Arjun’s (Shakti Arora) house and figure out his real identity.

Shraddha said, “Kundali Bhagya has been a challenging show for me since the start, and there’s no doubt that I’m enjoying every bit of it, and learning a lot. When I got to know that Anjum and I will be impersonating a Sardar, I was very excited. In fact, initially, it was a little difficult and but later I got comfortable.”