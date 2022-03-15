Shraddha Arya goes retro

Shraddha Arya will be seen in a retro look in the upcoming sequence of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha says, “We are shooting a sequence where we are celebrating Mahesh papa’s birthday and the theme of the party is retro. All family members are dressed to impress, and the shoot left us wanting for more. Preeta is recreating the look of Shantipriya from the movie Om Shanti Om.”
She adds, “I have tried multiple looks with a countless number of costumes, and I have shown my versatility on many occasions in the past for our viewers. Shantipriya’s character is one of my favourite characters which Deepika Padukone essayed. I am always excited for new challenges, and this fresh avatar was a comfortable change.”
