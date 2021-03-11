Shreya Dhanwanthary to star in short film ‘Birth’

Short film titled Birth, featuring Shreya Dhanwanthary and Lillete Dubey in the lead roles, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27. Directed by Shyam Sunder, it also stars Abeer Mehervish, Aanchal Chauhan and Natasha Iyer in pivotal roles.

Birth is a 25-minute satirical feminist thriller that showcases the journey of a woman faced with motherhood, not as a choice but as an absolute necessity for women in general. In the film, Meera (played by Shreya), who is pregnant, visits a place headed by Mama Nithya (Lillete), where expecting mothers come to find joy in their pregnancy.

However, Meera falls in the trap of a sinister cult that changes her life once and for all. The film explores the role Indian society plays in reshaping a woman’s identity, as she becomes a mother. Director Shyam Sunder said, “It brings us utmost joy to release Birth. The film has a unique vision. It focuses on the personal struggles of the countless women who maintain their identity in the face of societal pressure through a satirical twist.”