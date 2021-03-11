Shreyall Shetty opens up on working with Varun Prabhudayal Gupta in Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai

Short film titled Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai features TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya together on screen.
The film is directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and marks South Indian actor Shreyall Shetty’s debut as a producer. Shreyall is all praise for the director. He says, “Varun has proven to be a versatile director through his work in Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai. His sheer dedication and passion towards his work have helped each heart to resonate with the film. Overall, working with Varun and the entire team has been a wonderful and insightful experience.”
Jeena Abhi Baaki Hai is a story of five women that showcases how the women overcome the difficulties in life and mark their own strong presence in society. The film has been recently released on Biigg Bang OTT. Besides Divyanka and Vivek, it also stars Madhurima Tuli and Anupriya Goenka.
