Shriya Pilgaonkar completes the shoot of Ishq-e-nadaan

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ishq-e-nadaan.

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the film is a heart-warming romantic drama set in the lanes of Mumbai. It traces the journey of its protagonists as they navigate life, love and companionship.

Along with Shriya, the film stars Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kunwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt. Shriya says, “Ishq-e-nadaan is a beautiful film which explores different relationships and how love takes different forms. I had a really good time working with Neena ji, Suhail and Mrinal.” — IANS