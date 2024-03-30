Shruti Choudhary gets a second mom in co-star, Supriya Shukla on the show Mera Balam Thanedaar

Shruti Choudhary has had a great experience working with her co-star Supriya Shukla (Sulakshana) on the sets of her first show Mera Balam Thanedaar. Accompanied by her real-life mother on set, she remarks that she loves getting pampered like a daughter by her onscreen mother-in-law (Sulakshana).

Shruti shares, “I feel like I have two moms on the sets looking after me. Supriya ma’am brings homemade food, and we enjoy and laugh through meals together. I am pampered a lot and it’s wonderful to be spoilt by her. As this is my first show, I see a mentor in her, and am constantly moved by her guidance and support. In the show, Bulbul tries her best to win her mother-in-law’s approval on screen, but off the screen, she loves me like I’m her daughter. We often capture our special moments by shooting fun reels and exploring the social media space.”